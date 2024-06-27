Over the past two years, Coimbatore’s Amma Unavagams have adapted to cost-cutting measures while striving to meet daily demand despite deficits. However, frequent reduction in allowances to the canteens has hindered their ability to cope with increased demand, placing significant strain on canteen operators.

Coimbatore Corporation spends ₹7,420 daily to run 10 canteens in the city, with a yearly budget of ₹2.70 crore, including the provisions, for their operation. A revenue official of the civic body said, “The deficits have matched our budget allocation, so we have not exceeded spending in the last two years.”

The canteens sell idlis at ₹1 each, curd rice at ₹2 per pack, and sambar rice at ₹3 per pack for breakfast and lunch.

However, operational challenges like stagnant menu choices, poor maintenance such as peeling paint and malfunctioning fans, have reduced customer turnout at the SHG-managed canteens. It has also discouraged dine-in, impacting sales even at high-performing canteens like the one at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, which now sells approximately 1,000 idlis daily, down from 1,350 in 2022.

Some members at a canteen in Masakalipalayam have personally funded light bulb changes and water pipe repairs, awaiting reimbursement from the Corporation, which is delayed.

Staff also point to a rise in take-away requests, unmet due to the ‘no parcel’ policy and limited resources. “Many wage workers who stop by the canteen in the mornings prefer take-away for work,” said a member. “We lack the budget for parcel supplies, but occasionally allow customers to use their own containers. Take-away could boost footfall and allow us to phase out some dine-in service, freeing up maintenance funds.”

Further, the 15-member SHG team operating the canteens has not seen a pay raise since 2020, when their daily wage was increased to ₹300 from ₹250. “Because we aren’t paid enough, we take up two to three other jobs, working them before or after our shifts,” they said.

In response, a Corporation Health Department official overseeing canteen operations said, “We conduct regular maintenance checks. There hasn’t been a significant demand surge to justify increasing canteen budgets. We’re exploring options to boost maintenance funds due to aging premises needing refurbishment. But there are no plans for take-away services.”

