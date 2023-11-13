HamberMenu
Firecracker pollution brings down Coimbatore’s air quality index to ‘moderate’ on Deepavali day

November 13, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Coimbatore district recorded ‘moderate’ air quality on Deepavali day, owing to the pollution caused by the bursting of firecrackers.

The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) assessed the air quality index (AQI) based on the readings taken from the ambient air quality monitoring stations at the Collectorate and at Kavundampalayam.

According to the TNPCB, both stations reported ‘moderate’ AQI in the 24 hours starting from 6 a.m., Sunday. While the air quality monitoring station at the Collectorate recorded an AQI of 197, the station at Kavundampalayam recorded 187.

The AQI is assessed by measuring the levels of eight pollutants, such as particulate matter less than 2.5 microns (PM 2.5), particulate matter less than 10 microns (PM 10), nitrogen oxides, sulphur dioxide, ozone, carbon monoxide, ammonia and lead, in the air.

As per the AQI scale of the National Air Monitoring Programme, an AQI between 0 and 50 means the air quality is ‘good’. AQI between 51 and 100 is considered ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’ and 401 and above ‘severe’.

R. Chandrasekaran, District Environmental Engineer, Coimbatore south, said that the AQI was less than 100 on normal days, before Deepavali.

Cases against 69 people

Though the Coimbatore district administration and the police appealed to the public to burst firecrackers only during the two hours from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Deepavali day as directed by the Supreme Court, the instruction was widely violated across the district.

The Coimbatore City Police registered cases against 66 persons who violated the direction. Three persons were booked by the police for the violation in Coimbatore rural.

