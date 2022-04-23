Coimbatoreans adopt puppies with enthusiasm at ‘Paws for a Cause’

Members of a family who had adopted a puppy taking a selfie with actor Arun Vijay (third left) during the ‘Paws for a Cause’ pet adoption drive at Brookefields Mall in the city on Saturday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

The bustle at the basement at Brookefields Mall in Coimbatore was greater than usual and was interspersed with occasional barks on Saturday evening, as the city’s residents showed enthusiastic response to the ‘Paws for a Cause’ event for adopting Indie puppies.

The pet adoption drive was organised in Coimbatore by Amazon Prime Video in association with The Hindu following the release of the Tamil movie Oh My Dog starring Arun Vijay and his son Arnav on Amazon Prime. This drive was previously held in Chennai and Bengaluru and will be held in Madurai on Sunday.

G. Lakshitha, a 10-year-old girl from Vellakinar studying Class VI, said that she visited the event to adopt a “tiny dog” that she wants to train. Her mother, K. Preetha, said that they already have a dog in the house and that her daughter wanted a second pet. When asked how much she loves dogs, Lakshitha replied with a grin, “I can’t say in words.”

A three-year-long wait to adopt dogs for C. Devanand from Chinniyampalayam came to an end on Saturday following a visit to the pet adoption drive. “I prefer small-sized dogs for my two daughters aged 11 years and six years to play with,” he said.

Among those who were keen to adopt puppies, some came forward to donate puppies during the event.

Sharmitha Yuvaraj from Udhagamandalam said that she had found an abandoned puppy near Karamadai and had been fostering it for four days, before deciding to hand the puppy over to the organisers of Paws for a Cause to help it find a new home. Apart from the adoption drive, a drawing and colouring contest was also organised for children, who were given certificates and caps for their participation.

Mr. Arun Vijay told the audience at the event that the movie is centred around the affection between a boy and a dog and said that he has been receiving positive response from various corners of the world. He then proceeded to felicitate those who adopted puppies at the event. “All over we have had a good response, both Chennai and Bengaluru, but Coimbatore is something special because there is a lot of turnout here,” the actor told The Hindu.

Written and directed by Sarov Shanmugam and produced by Jyotika and Suriya, Oh My Dog was released on Amazon Prime on April 21 and is now available for streaming. Supertails was the Pet Care Partner, Brookefields was the Venue Partner and Humane Animal Society was the Knowledge Partner for the event on Saturday.