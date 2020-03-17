Coimbatore Zoo closed to visitors till March 31

The Coimbatore Corporation VOC Park Zoo will remain closed to visitors till March 31.

The Corporation has taken the step as a precautionary measure to ensure that people do not visit the zoo. This is in the wake of CIVID-19 alert, say sources.

The adjoining VOC Park and ground have been off-bounds for the public for over a month after the Coimbatore City Police sealed off the place to prevent anti-CAA protesters from gathering there, the Corporation sources point out.

The Zoo, park and ground are the go-to places for the city’s residents and visitors to spend their evenings, particularly during weekends.

The sources say that in the Zoo, the Corporation has intensified the spraying of disinfectants and increased the cleaning days to protect both the animals and visitors.

The team led by Zoo Director E. Senthilnathan is also monitoring the health of animals as well.

The sources say that the Zoo has been having fewer visitors in the past few days as the news about and awareness messages on COVID-19 reached the public. From around 300 – 350 visitors, the number has come down to 200 – 250. The poor patronage comes in the backdrop of the police asking the Corporation to keep the Zoo closed on weekends for about a month now.

The Coimbatore Corporation, in a release, said all parks and gyms would be closed till March 31.