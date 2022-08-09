Coimbatore youth’s body retrieved from Bhavanisagar reservoir

The Fire and Rescue Services personnel, on Tuesday, retrieved the body of an 18-year-old youth who drowned in the water spread area of Bhavanisagar reservoir on Sunday.

Nithish Kumar of Annur in Coimbatore district and his four friends reached Sujjalkuttai on August 7. They took out a coracle ride in the water spread area of the reservoir. Due to heavy wind, the coracle capsized and all the six fell into the water. Nithish Kumar did not know swimming and he drowned. His four friends and the coracle operator, Nagaraj, escaped. The Bhavanisagar police and the Fire and Rescue Services personnel were alerted. The search team retrieved the body on Tuesday.

The body was sent to Government Hospital at Sathyamangalam for postmortem. Inquiry is on.