Two arrested with methamphetamine in Coimbatore

December 15, 2023 11:25 pm | Updated 11:25 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The police on Friday arrested a youth and his woman friend on charges of possessing synthetic drug methamphetamine. J. Pradeep Kumar (35) of Avarampalayam and G. Shalini (24) of Periyanaickenpalayam were arrested with 2.3 grams of the drug.

The Kattoor police seized the contraband from them based on specific information on Friday.

As per the preliminary Investigation by the police, the accused had been selling the drug in the city for the past few months. They allegedly sourced the drug from Bengaluru, said police sources. They were arrested for offences under Section 8(c) read with 22(b) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. They were sent to judicial remand.

