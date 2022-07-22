Coimbatore youth who lost limbs walks again, thanks to CMCH medical team

The Artificial Limb Centre of Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) made light-weight customised prosthesis for him

A 22-year-old youth who lost his upper limbs below the elbow and lower limbs below the knee due to electrocution walked into the chamber of Coimbatore District Collector and shook hands with Collector G.S. Sameeran on Thursday after the Artificial Limb Centre of the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) made light-weight customised prosthesis for him.

Subash, a resident of Vepampallam in Annur taluk in Coimbatore district, walked off CMCH on Thursday after completing psychological counselling, walking and physical training by a multi-disciplinary team comprising psychologist, orthotist, physiotherapist, and orthopaedic surgeon.

A construction worker by occupation, Mr. Subash suffered a massive electric shock at work site in February this year. An iron rod he used to fill concrete mixture in a pillar frame came into contact with an electric line. Though co-workers rescued him and admitted him to CMCH, his hands below the elbow and legs below the knee were amputated.

Mr. Sameeran who came to know about Mr. Subash's plight instructed the District Differently Abled Welfare Officer Vasantha Kumar and CMCH Dean A. Nirmala to do the best for him.

S. Vetrivelchezian, Director, Institute of Orthopaedics and Traumatology at CMCH, joined hands with with orthotists Balachandar, Anandbabu, Gokulraj and Jagan of the Artificial Limb Centre. Mr. Subash was examined in person by the team of orthotists and physiotherapist, psychologist and orthopaedic surgeon. The team decided to make a light-weight artificial limb for both upper and lower limbs under Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme (CMCHIS). Mr. Subash was admitted to the hospital on June 8, and all four limbs were fitted with customised prothesis.

Dr. Vetrivelchezian said that this is the first case in Tamil Nadu wherein a person who lost all the four limbs was provided with light-weight prosthesis free of cost under the CMCHIS. The prosthesis would have costed around ₹2,50,000 if done at private centers.

"He is now able to walk without the support of anyone. The centre has provided artificial limbs made here to 100 people so far. As the prosthesis are made at the centre, we are also able to do the servicing on all days except Sundays", Dr. Vetrivelchezian said.