Coimbatore youth visits girlfriend’s house to give birthday surprise, murdered by relative

June 05, 2023 05:35 pm | Updated 05:35 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A 21-year-old youth, who visited his girlfriend’s house on Sunday midnight to wish her on her birthday, was murdered by the girl’s relative at Chettipalayam near Coimbatore. The deceased has been identified as V. Prasanth (21) of Gandhinagar at Sundarapuram.

The police said Prasanth was in a relationship with an 18-year-old girl from Mayiladumparai at Chettipalayam. Their families knew the relationship and the girl used to talk to Prasanth using her father’s mobile phone with the consent of parents. However, according to the police, the father stopped giving his mobile phone to the girl for the past two days.

Prasanth, along with his friends Dharani Prasanth, Gunasekaran and Abhishek, went to the girl’s house on Sunday midnight on a two-wheeler to wish her on her birthday and celebrate it. The four men, under the influence of alcohol, travelled on a scooter.

The men reached the house around 12.15 a.m. and they scaled the wall to enter the compound. As they knocked on the front door of the house, the girl’s father and her mother’s cousin M. Vignesh (29) opened the door. As Prasanth told them that he wanted to wish the girl, the father and Vignesh refused. This led to an altercation, following which Vignesh assaulted Prasanth with a sickle, the police said.

The friends rescued Prasanth and tried to take him to a hospital on the scooter. However, the scooter ran out of petrol as they reached near Sundarapuram. The injured youth was later taken to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital in an ambulance where doctors declared him dead. The Chettipalayam police arrested Vignesh on Monday.

