Coimbatore youth loses ₹ 16.25 lakh in job scam

August 10, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A 21-year-old mechanical engineering graduate from Coimbatore lost ₹ 16.25 lakh after he transferred the amount to unknown persons who offered to arrange him a high-salaried job.

According to the police, the youth from K.K. Pudur near Saibaba Colony had been looking for a job after completing his undergraduate degree.

Based on his post seeking a job in an employment portal, an unknown person offered him a job in the research and development department of a private company with a high salary. After an online interview, the youth was given an offer letter.

Later, he was asked to pay money for training charge, document verification, project charge, transportation cost and for the purchase of certain equipment. The youth paid a total of ₹ 16.25 lakh between May 27 and June 16 this year. The cheating came to light when the youth went to the company directly and found that the offer letter he received was fake.

The job aspirant lodged a complaint with the cybercrime police, Coimbatore city, on Wednesday, based on which a case has been registered. The cybercrime police have launched an investigation.

Couple booked

The Race Course police have booked a couple who staged a road blockade on Government Arts College Road in Coimbatore and prevented the police from discharging their duty on Tuesday. The accused have been identified as M. Basheer (34) and his wife Priya.

The police said that the additional mahila court had served a non-bailable warrant (NBW) on Basheer after he failed to appear before it in a case registered by the Selvapuram police in 2021.

On Tuesday, constable G. Rajapandiyan of Selvapuram station saw Basheer and his wife standing in front of a commercial complex opposite the Government Arts College. The policeman told him that an NBW was pending against him and asked him to appear before the court. Annoyed by that, the accused shouted at him and cut his own hand using a knife that he drew from his wife’s bag. Later, the couple squatted on the road, causing hindrance to the traffic. When the police tried to remove them, the accused prevented them from discharging their duty, the police said.