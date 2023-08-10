HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Coimbatore youth loses ₹ 16.25 lakh in job scam

August 10, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A 21-year-old mechanical engineering graduate from Coimbatore lost ₹ 16.25 lakh after he transferred the amount to unknown persons who offered to arrange him a high-salaried job.

According to the police, the youth from K.K. Pudur near Saibaba Colony had been looking for a job after completing his undergraduate degree.

Based on his post seeking a job in an employment portal, an unknown person offered him a job in the research and development department of a private company with a high salary. After an online interview, the youth was given an offer letter.

Later, he was asked to pay money for training charge, document verification, project charge, transportation cost and for the purchase of certain equipment. The youth paid a total of ₹ 16.25 lakh between May 27 and June 16 this year. The cheating came to light when the youth went to the company directly and found that the offer letter he received was fake.

The job aspirant lodged a complaint with the cybercrime police, Coimbatore city, on Wednesday, based on which a case has been registered. The cybercrime police have launched an investigation.

Couple booked

The Race Course police have booked a couple who staged a road blockade on Government Arts College Road in Coimbatore and prevented the police from discharging their duty on Tuesday. The accused have been identified as M. Basheer (34) and his wife Priya.

The police said that the additional mahila court had served a non-bailable warrant (NBW) on Basheer after he failed to appear before it in a case registered by the Selvapuram police in 2021.

On Tuesday, constable G. Rajapandiyan of Selvapuram station saw Basheer and his wife standing in front of a commercial complex opposite the Government Arts College. The policeman told him that an NBW was pending against him and asked him to appear before the court. Annoyed by that, the accused shouted at him and cut his own hand using a knife that he drew from his wife’s bag. Later, the couple squatted on the road, causing hindrance to the traffic. When the police tried to remove them, the accused prevented them from discharging their duty, the police said.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / crime

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.