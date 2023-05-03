ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore youth loses ₹10.31 lakh in online fraud

May 03, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A 28-year-old man from Ganapathy in Coimbatore lost ṭ₹10.31 lakh in an online investment scam.

The cybercrime police said that the youth, an employee of an IT company at Peelamedu, received a message via WhatsApp on April 7 regarding an online investment scheme. The youth registered himself in the portal mentioned in the message.

Later, he received a call from a person who introduced himself as an employee of the portal. Trusting the person, the youth invested ₹10,31,920. However, he came to know that he was cheated and lodged a complaint with the police.

Odisha natives held with 8 kg ganja

The Annur police on Wednesday arrested two migrant workers on the charge of possessing eight kg of ganja.

A team led by Annur inspector M. Nithya arrested Jadaba Beshra (31) and Shekhar Barik (32), both hailing from Odisha. They were arrested with the contraband when the police carried out a search at Kanjapalli junction near Annur based on specific information. The two men were produced before a magistrate who sent them to judicial remand.

