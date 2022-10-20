Coimbatore youth looks for female escort services, duped of ₹ 7.84 lakh

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
October 20, 2022 22:13 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A 22-year-old youth from Coimbatore who looked for female escort services through a classifieds portal was cheated of a total of ₹ 7.84 lakh.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, the youth hailing from Ashok Street at Udayampalayam searched for female escort services on a classifieds portal and contacted a few mobile numbers. A person, who introduced himself as Kumar, told him that he would arrange women for escort and massage services.

Kumar asked the youth to come to a lodge in the city and pay ₹2,500 before entering as advance payment. As the youth made the payment, Kumar convinced him that more payment was required to check into a room in the lodge and to ensure safety.

The youth complained to the cybercrime police, Coimbatore city, that he was cheated of a total of ₹ 7.84 lakh in total by Kumar who he has never met. The cybercrime police station has registered a case and launched an investigation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Man loses five-sovereign chain in honey trap

A 58-year-old man from Saravanampatti lost his five sovereign gold chain in a honey trap set up by a woman and a man, suspected to be a couple, a few days ago. The man, an employee of a private firm hailing from Mariyamman Kovil Street at Saravanampatti, complained to the police that he received a call from a woman on October 16.

The woman spoke highly about him and told him that she knew him very well. As per the man’s complaint, the woman contacted him the next day and informed him that she wished to meet him in person. He met the woman at the Saravanampatti – Thudiyalur junction and took her to an old building at Karattumedu as she instructed.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

As they reached the building and were sitting together, a stranger, who claimed himself as the woman’s husband, came there and took their photos. The stranger threatened the complainant of sending the photos to his wife. He also threatened the complainant with a knife and the latter escaped from the place by giving his chain, the police said. The Saravanampatti police are on the lookout for the suspected couple.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
crime

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app