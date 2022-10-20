Coimbatore youth looks for female escort services, duped of ₹ 7.84 lakh

A 22-year-old youth from Coimbatore who looked for female escort services through a classifieds portal was cheated of a total of ₹ 7.84 lakh.

According to the police, the youth hailing from Ashok Street at Udayampalayam searched for female escort services on a classifieds portal and contacted a few mobile numbers. A person, who introduced himself as Kumar, told him that he would arrange women for escort and massage services.

Kumar asked the youth to come to a lodge in the city and pay ₹2,500 before entering as advance payment. As the youth made the payment, Kumar convinced him that more payment was required to check into a room in the lodge and to ensure safety.

The youth complained to the cybercrime police, Coimbatore city, that he was cheated of a total of ₹ 7.84 lakh in total by Kumar who he has never met. The cybercrime police station has registered a case and launched an investigation.

Man loses five-sovereign chain in honey trap

A 58-year-old man from Saravanampatti lost his five sovereign gold chain in a honey trap set up by a woman and a man, suspected to be a couple, a few days ago. The man, an employee of a private firm hailing from Mariyamman Kovil Street at Saravanampatti, complained to the police that he received a call from a woman on October 16.

The woman spoke highly about him and told him that she knew him very well. As per the man’s complaint, the woman contacted him the next day and informed him that she wished to meet him in person. He met the woman at the Saravanampatti – Thudiyalur junction and took her to an old building at Karattumedu as she instructed.

As they reached the building and were sitting together, a stranger, who claimed himself as the woman’s husband, came there and took their photos. The stranger threatened the complainant of sending the photos to his wife. He also threatened the complainant with a knife and the latter escaped from the place by giving his chain, the police said. The Saravanampatti police are on the lookout for the suspected couple.