Coimbatore youth gets 26 years imprisonment for sexual assault on minor girl

The Special Court for the trial of cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Coimbatore, on Wednesday sentenced a 27-year-old man to undergo 26 years of imprisonment for sexually assaulting a minor girl in 2019. Special court judge G. Kulasekaran convicted N. Subhash, a resident of Vaithiyar Street at Peedampalli near Sulur in Coimbatore district. According to the police, Subash was arrested by the police on charges of sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in April 2019. He had been working as a driver for a company based at Ondipudur. The police said that Subash knew the residence of the girl, a distant relative. He visited the girl’s residence in the neighbouring village when she was alone and sexually assaulted her. She later lodged a complaint with the Sulur police against Subash who was subsequently arrested for offences under different Sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The then Sulur inspector R. Thanagaraju investigated the case. The court also imposed a fine of ₹30,000 on Subash. While Raheetha appeared for the prosecution in the case, Grade 1 constable Devisri followed up the trial for Sulur police station.