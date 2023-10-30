HamberMenu
Coimbatore youth arrested with methamphetamine, ganja

October 30, 2023 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A 22-year-old youth from Coimbatore was arrested with synthetic drug methamphetamine on Monday. The arrested has been identified as K. Jithu, a resident of Chinniyampalayam in Coimbatore.

A special team of the Coimbatore District Police arrested Jithu with the contraband from a place at Periyanaickenpalayam. The special team took him into custody based on specific information and he was found carrying seven gram of methamphetamine and 250 gram of ganja.

The police said that the seized methamphetamine was worth around ₹ 24,000. The youth was produced before a court and he was remanded in judicial custody.

Coimbatore / crime / narcotics & drug trafficking

