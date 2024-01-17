ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore youth arrested for sexual assault on 13-year-old girl

January 17, 2024 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The police have arrested a 26-year-old man from Karumathampatty in Coimbatore district for alleged sexual assault on a 13-year-old girl on Monday.

S. Aravinthkumar, a resident of Umanath Colony at Karumathampatty, was arrested based on the complaint lodged by the minor girl.

The police said that Aravinthkumar worked in a handloom unit at Karumathampatty. His wife has been residing in her mother’s residence after delivery, a few months ago.

Aravinthkumar, according to the police, had befriended the victim from the locality and allegedly promised to marry her. He approached the girl on Monday and took her to his house in the evening, said the police.

People in the neighbourhood saw the girl leaving Aravinthkumar’s house around 8.30 p.m. and they alerted her parents. She disclosed the sexual assault to her parents when they enquired about the matter.

The parents took the girl to the All Women Police Station at Karumathampatty on Tuesday and she lodged a complaint. The police arrested Aravinthkumar for offences under different Sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. The police produced him before a court and he was remanded in judicial custody.

