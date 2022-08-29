Coimbatore youth arrested for murdering brother

Staff Reporter COIMBATORE
August 29, 2022 19:34 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A 26-year-old man from Sundarapuram in Coimbatore has been arrested on charges of murdering his brother over a dispute on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The arrested has been identified as P. Muthukumar (26), who has been residing with his mother P. Pappathi, elder brother P. Senthilkumar and his grandmother Muthulakhsmi at Machampalayam, near Sundarapuram. The house belonged to Pappathi’s brother Srinivasan.

According to the police, Mr. Srinivasan has rented out a commercial space to V. Krishnakumar, a special sub-inspector attached to the Peelamedu police station, in which the latter’s wife G. Pushpalatha ran a grocery store.

As per the complaint lodged by the Mr. Krishnakumar with the Podanur police station, Srinivasan’s wife Sudhapriya came running to the store around 2 p.m. on Sunday and told Ms. Pushpalatha that Muthukumar and Senthilkumar were fighting with each other.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Pushpalatha immediately telephoned Mr. Krishnakumar and he rushed to the place. As per the police officer’s complaint, he found Senthilkumar lying in a pool of blood and Muthukumar was holding a blood stained knife. The crew of 108 ambulance service, who reached the spot, found Senthilkumar dead and the body was shifted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The Podanur police arrested Muthukumar late on Sunday. According to the police, Muthukumar stabbed his brother as he often fought with family members under the influence of alcohol.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Coimbatore
murder
crime

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app