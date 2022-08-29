Coimbatore youth arrested for murdering brother

A 26-year-old man from Sundarapuram in Coimbatore has been arrested on charges of murdering his brother over a dispute on Sunday.

The arrested has been identified as P. Muthukumar (26), who has been residing with his mother P. Pappathi, elder brother P. Senthilkumar and his grandmother Muthulakhsmi at Machampalayam, near Sundarapuram. The house belonged to Pappathi’s brother Srinivasan.

According to the police, Mr. Srinivasan has rented out a commercial space to V. Krishnakumar, a special sub-inspector attached to the Peelamedu police station, in which the latter’s wife G. Pushpalatha ran a grocery store.

As per the complaint lodged by the Mr. Krishnakumar with the Podanur police station, Srinivasan’s wife Sudhapriya came running to the store around 2 p.m. on Sunday and told Ms. Pushpalatha that Muthukumar and Senthilkumar were fighting with each other.

Ms. Pushpalatha immediately telephoned Mr. Krishnakumar and he rushed to the place. As per the police officer’s complaint, he found Senthilkumar lying in a pool of blood and Muthukumar was holding a blood stained knife. The crew of 108 ambulance service, who reached the spot, found Senthilkumar dead and the body was shifted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.

The Podanur police arrested Muthukumar late on Sunday. According to the police, Muthukumar stabbed his brother as he often fought with family members under the influence of alcohol.