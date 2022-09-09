Coimbatore youth arrested for morphing pictures of girl

Staff Reporter COIMBATORE
September 09, 2022 17:51 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

The Coimbatore City Police have arrested a youth on charges of morphing images of a 19-year-old girl and sending the same to her in 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

R. Manoj Kumar (23), a resident of Vadavalli, was arrested after the girl from the city lodged a complaint with the Cyber Crime Station, Coimbatore city.

According to the police, the girl received her morphed photograph and vulgar messages via WhatsApp from an unknown mobile number on June 2, 2021. This caused mental agony to the complainant and her family.

The Cyber Crime police launched an investigation and found out that the morphed photos and vulgar messages were sent by Manoj Kumar.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused was booked for offences under Sections 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code, Section 67 (punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act and Section 4 (penalty for harassment of women) of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act. 

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

A team led by Inspector P. Arun arrested him on Thursday. Kumar was produced before a court and sent to judicial remand. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Coimbatore
crime

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app