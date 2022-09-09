Coimbatore youth arrested for morphing pictures of girl

The Coimbatore City Police have arrested a youth on charges of morphing images of a 19-year-old girl and sending the same to her in 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

R. Manoj Kumar (23), a resident of Vadavalli, was arrested after the girl from the city lodged a complaint with the Cyber Crime Station, Coimbatore city.

According to the police, the girl received her morphed photograph and vulgar messages via WhatsApp from an unknown mobile number on June 2, 2021. This caused mental agony to the complainant and her family.

The Cyber Crime police launched an investigation and found out that the morphed photos and vulgar messages were sent by Manoj Kumar.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accused was booked for offences under Sections 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code, Section 67 (punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act and Section 4 (penalty for harassment of women) of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act.

A team led by Inspector P. Arun arrested him on Thursday. Kumar was produced before a court and sent to judicial remand.