Coimbatore youth arrested for impregnating minor girl

August 15, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Coimbatore District Police have arrested a youth on charges of impregnating a 16-year-old girl. 

M. Chandrakumar (22), a resident of Annamar Kovil Street at Ponnegoundenpudur near Annur, was arrested based on the complaint lodged by the minor girl.

According to the police, Chandrakumar befriended the girl on Instagram one-and-a-half-years ago. The sexual assault came to light after the girl’s parents took her to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH), after she complained of stomach pain. The doctors who examined the girl found out that she was in the third trimester of pregnancy.

The hospital administration immediately alerted the police, based on which personnel from the All Women Police Station, Karumathampatti, conducted an investigation. The girl told the police that the accused met her in an abandoned building near Karumathampatti on Valentine’s Day on February 14 this year and sexually assaulted her. The police registered a case against the accused under different Sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012. The youth was arrested on Monday and he was sent to judicial remand.

