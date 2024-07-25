ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore youth arrested for abducting, sexually assaulting minor girl

Published - July 25, 2024 09:00 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Police have arrested a 23-year-old man from Coimbatore, who allegedly abducted a minor girl and sexually assaulted her after taking her to Jammu and Kashmir.

The arrested has been identified as Mohamed Ayas, a resident of Saramedu near Karumbukadai in Coimbatore city.

According to the police, Mohamed’s father, who owns a ready-made cloth store at Karumbukadai, lodged a complaint with Karumbukadai police that his son, who took care of the business, had not returned home from the shop since July 13.

During the investigation, the police traced Ayas to the jurisdiction limits of a police station in Srinagar. Investigations also revealed that a 17-year-old girl, who had gone missing from the limits of the Perur police station, was staying with the youth.

A police team led by S. Amutha, inspector of the All Women Police Station, Perur, went to Jammu and Kashmir and brought the duo to Coimbatore on Wednesday.

The police registered a case against Ayas for offences under Sections 87 (Kidnapping, abducting or inducing a woman to compel her marriage, etc.), 127 (3) (wrongfully confining a person for three days or more) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 5(l)(whoever commits penetrative sexual assault on the child more than once or repeatedly) read with 6 (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

He was produced before a court and was sent to judicial remand.

