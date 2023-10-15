Coimbatore youth arrested after minor girl found pregnant in post-mortem

October 15, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The police have arrested a 19-year-old youth from Ramanathapuram in Coimbatore, after a 16-year-old girl with whom he was allegedly in a relationship was found pregnant in the post-mortem after she died following an episode of epilepsy on October 11.

The police said the minor girl, who was studying in Class XI in a city school, developed fits around 6.30 a.m. on October 10 and her parents did not send her to school.

As per the complaint lodged by the girl’s mother, she developed another episode of fits around 2.30 p.m.

The girl was taken to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital and admitted around 4.45 p.m. The doctors informed the parents that the girl died without responding to treatment at 12. 25 a.m. on October 11.

As the girl never had episodes of epilepsy in the past and on account of other suspicions, a post-mortem examination was conducted. Doctors who performed the autopsy found that the girl was pregnant, following which the case was transferred to the All Women Police Station (AWPS), Coimbatore east.

AWPS Inspector A. Dowlathnisha said the girl was in the seventh month of pregnancy as per the post-mortem findings. The police found clues about the youth from the girl’s mobile phone. He was arrested on October 14 for offences under Sections 5 (l) (whoever commits penetrative sexual assault on the child more than once or repeatedly), j (ii) (in the case of female child, makes the child pregnant as a consequence of sexual assault) read with 6 (punishment for aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

“A DNA profiling of the foetus would be done to ascertain the paternity,” the Inspector added. The youth was produced before a court and sent to judicial remand.