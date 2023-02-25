Coimbatore Women’s Marathon: A run for hope and health

February 25, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - Coimbatore

“Till yesterday, I felt like a differently-abled person on a wheelchair. Today, among the many runners in this Women’s Marathon, I feel like I’m walking, I’m running. I feel like I’ve neglected my personal health after marriage and I need to achieve more than becoming a worker at a government organisation. I will soon represent India on an international athletics stage and have the world know, that as a polio-affected woman, I am beyond these two wheels,” said T. Anitha (41).

She was among a few in the 3-km category of the marathon under the special category.

“This opportunity is a life-changer. I will take part in more such events and clench the title,” she said, brimming with hope.

Tamil Nadu Agricultural University Vice-Chancellor V. Geethalakshmi and Indian Women’s Basketball team former captain Anitha Pauldurai flagged off the first-ever Coimbatore Women’s Marathon by GEM Foundation, a fundraiser to support patients suffering from cancer, on Saturday at the V.O.C Ground around 8 p.m. Foundation head C. Palanivelu and Joint Managing Director of GEM Hospital Praveen Raj were present.

Nearly 4,000, including more than 100 women police personnel, Central Reserve Police Force personnel, and 20 para-athletes from across the State, took part in the event under various categories - 3 km, 5 km, and 10 km, and invited runners alone in the 21 km category.

The total prize money was ₹3 lakh and the fund generated will be utilised to support cancer patients, a press release said.

The oldest person to take part in the event is 97-year-old, and the youngest is two-and-a-half years, the release stated.

A carnival was organised as a part of the fundraiser for the family members of the registered runners.

Shuba Nandini (32), a 10-km participant, said, “I’m what one would refer to be a ‘dream runner’. It has been my passion. I am married but I kept up my routine and everyone, especially women must follow an exercise regimen.”

D. Kanakadurga (25) said, “I have never followed a regimen. I practised for a week for the marathon, just to see if I can complete a 3-km run. I also want to raise awareness about cancer and the urgent need to raise funds for it. I am confident I will see the finish line.”