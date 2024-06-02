GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Coimbatore woman involved in multiple cases detained under Goondas Act

Published - June 02, 2024 08:23 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Coimbatore City Police have detained a 44-year-old woman from Coimbatore, who had been involved in multiple cases, under provisions of the Goondas Act.

The detainee has been identified as M. Vishwadharshini, a resident of West Ponnurangam Street at R.S. Puram in Coimbatore.

Vishwadharshini is currently serving judicial remand in the Coimbatore Central Prison after she was arrested by the Selvapuram police last month, on charges of making derogatory remarks against the Tamil Nadu Police Department. According to the police, she attempted to incite enmity and hatred against the Police Department through a video.

The Selvapuram police had arrested Vishwadharshini in another case on May 8 on charges of cheating a woman from Cheran Ma Nagar of ₹50,000, after luring her into an online investment scheme.

The Thudiyalur police had registered a case against her in January this year for verbally harassing police personnel and preventing them from discharging their duties. She was booked by the Vadavalli police in 2020 based on a complaint lodged by a journalist. She was sentenced to three years’ imprisonment in a case registered by the Royapettah police in 2018 under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, said the city police.

The detention order under the Goondas Act was served on Vishwadharshini at the Coimbatore Central Prison on Saturday.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.