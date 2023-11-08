Coimbatore woman gets 10 years rigorous imprisonment for drug peddling

November 08, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Special Court for the trial of cases registered under the Essential Commodities Act in Coimbatore sentenced a woman to undergo 10 years rigorous imprisonment for possessing 8 kg of ganja in 2020.

The court awarded the punishment to A. Mubeena (40), a resident of Seventh Street at Arul Nagar near Kannappa Nagar in Coimbatore, on Tuesday.

The Rathinapuri police had apprehended Mubeena with the contraband when she was attempting to sell it at Narayanasamy layout at Kannappa Nagar on February 21, 2020. During investigation, it was found that Mubeena sourced ganja from Visakhapatnam.

She was arrested under Sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and was lodged in the Coimbatore Central Prison in judicial remand. The court, after completion of the trial, found her guilty of the charges that were framed against her.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police sources added that the woman had engaged in drug peddling in 2022, after she came out on bail in the 2020 case.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.