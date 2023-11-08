Coimbatore woman gets 10 years rigorous imprisonment for drug peddling

November 08, 2023 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Special Court for the trial of cases registered under the Essential Commodities Act in Coimbatore sentenced a woman to undergo 10 years rigorous imprisonment for possessing 8 kg of ganja in 2020.

The court awarded the punishment to A. Mubeena (40), a resident of Seventh Street at Arul Nagar near Kannappa Nagar in Coimbatore, on Tuesday.

The Rathinapuri police had apprehended Mubeena with the contraband when she was attempting to sell it at Narayanasamy layout at Kannappa Nagar on February 21, 2020. During investigation, it was found that Mubeena sourced ganja from Visakhapatnam.

She was arrested under Sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and was lodged in the Coimbatore Central Prison in judicial remand. The court, after completion of the trial, found her guilty of the charges that were framed against her.

Police sources added that the woman had engaged in drug peddling in 2022, after she came out on bail in the 2020 case.