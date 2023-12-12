HamberMenu
Coimbatore woman duped of ₹29.31 lakh in part-time job-cum-investment scam

December 12, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A 46-year-old woman from Coimbatore was defrauded of ₹29.31 lakh in a part-time job-cum-investment scam.

According to the First Information Report, the complainant from Kalapatti in the city was on a constant search for work-from-home part-time job options.

She received a job offer message on her Telegram account from a woman, who introduced herself as Javi Davika from a private company, on November 24.

Initially, the victim was offered commission on an exchange of flight ticket bookings. Later, the victim was lured into investing large sums to receive higher returns.

The woman transferred a total of ₹ 29,31,004 to the bank accounts shared by the fraudster in multiple transactions between November 24 and December 6.

The woman lodged a complaint with the cybercrime police on Monday after she realised that she was duped of the money, for which she did not receive promised returns.

The cybercrime police, Coimbatore city, registered the case under Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) of the Indian Penal Code and 66D (punishment for cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act.

“In such scams, the police find out all the transactions, through banks and intermediary apps, involved in the crime. After gathering these details, the police aim to freeze all the bank accounts used for the fraud. If the transactions are midway, we tend to put a stop then and there, said Cybercrime Inspector P.A. Arun.

