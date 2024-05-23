GIFT a SubscriptionGift
year
Coimbatore woman duped of ₹28.55 lakh in online scam

Published - May 23, 2024 10:36 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A woman hailing from Nanjundapuram in Coimbatore was duped of ₹28.5 lakh in a part-time job-cum-investment scam.

The police said the woman aged 40, who works as teacher in a private institution, contacted an unknown person, whose number was circulated in a social media message offering part-time jobs.

The woman was initially offered a return of ₹1,500 for part-time works, following which he was asked to make investments. She invested a total of ₹28.55 lakh in 17 transactions.

She approached the cybercrime police recently, after realising that she was cheated of the money. The police have launched an investigation.

Felix Gerald sent to police custody

The fourth judicial magistrate court in Coimbatore on Thursday granted one-day custody of YouTuber G. Felix Gerald to the cybercrime police, Coimbatore city.

The police had sought the custody of Gerald in connection with its investigation into alleged derogatory remarks made by A. Shankar alias ‘Suvukku’ Shankar on police personnel in an interview posted on Gerald’s You Tube channel.

The magistrate directed the police to produce him before court after custody on Friday evening.

