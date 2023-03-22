Coimbatore woman duped of ₹19.5 lakh

March 22, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A woman from Coimbatore was cheated of ₹19.5 lakh by a person whom she got introduced through a matrimony portal.

The police said that a 26-year-old woman from Neelikonampalayam in the city was cheated by a person who introduced himself as Dr. Zafar Ibrahim from the U.S. The police said that the woman, working as a relationship manager in a private bank, got acquainted with the man through a matrimony portal.

The man told her that he was coming to India to meet her. The man collected money to the tune of ₹19.5 lakh from the woman for various expenses, including booking a flight ticket. The cybercrime police have registered a case based on the woman’s complaint.

Chain-snatcher caught

A 28-year-old man, who snatched the chain of a woman was caught in the act near Vellakinar in Coimbatore district on Tuesday.

The police said that N. Jeganathan, 28, of Siddhapudur was caught by the people while his accomplice M. Saravanan, 28, of Peelamedu managed to escape on a motorcycle.

According to the police, the duo followed A. Khushbu, 30, a resident of Sowdambiga Nagar at Vellakinar, on a two-wheeler when she was cycling back to her residence from a grocery store on Tuesday evening.

As the woman reached near her residence, the duo stopped the two-wheeler near her on the pretext of asking for an address.

Jeganathan, who sat on the pillion seat, snatched a 4.5 sovereign chain of the woman and tried to escape.

As the woman shouted for help, her husband Ananthavel with his friend Murugan caught Jeganathan and handed him over to Thudiyalur police. The police registered a case based on the woman’s complaint.

Man drowns in pond

A 35-year-old man drowned in a pond near Sultanpet in Coimbatore district where he had gone for fishing.

The deceased has been identified as A. Vadivel, a native of Boothakudi at Natham in Dindigul district.

According to the police, Vadivel went to a pond near Sulthanpet to catch fish on Monday evening. He accidentally fell into the water and drowned. The fire and rescue services personnel retrieved his body on Tuesday.