Coimbatore woman duped of ₹ 15.74 lakh in online investment scam

October 01, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST

A 33-year-old woman from Coimbatore lost ₹ 15.74 lakh in an online investment scam. The cybercrime police said that Dheena Sudha, a resident of Muthusamy Colony at Selvapuram, lost the money.

The complainant told the police that she received a message from an unknown person on Telegram app regarding a part time job in August this year. She was initially given the job of rating hotels online, before being lured to invest money for higher returns.

The woman complained to the cybercrime police that she invested a total of ₹ 15,74,257 and lost it. The cheating happened between August 7 and September 11.

The cybercrime police have registered a case under Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 66 D (punishment for cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act.

