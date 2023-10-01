ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore woman duped of ₹ 15.74 lakh in online investment scam

October 01, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A 33-year-old woman from Coimbatore lost ₹ 15.74 lakh in an online investment scam. The cybercrime police said that Dheena Sudha, a resident of Muthusamy Colony at Selvapuram, lost the money.

The complainant told the police that she received a message from an unknown person on Telegram app regarding a part time job in August this year. She was initially given the job of rating hotels online, before being lured to invest money for higher returns.

ALSO READ
Many from Coimbatore fall prey to part time job-cum-investment scam

The woman complained to the cybercrime police that she invested a total of ₹ 15,74,257 and lost it. The cheating happened between August 7 and September 11.

The cybercrime police have registered a case under Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 66 D (punishment for cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US