HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Coimbatore woman duped of ₹ 15.74 lakh in online investment scam

October 01, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

A 33-year-old woman from Coimbatore lost ₹ 15.74 lakh in an online investment scam. The cybercrime police said that Dheena Sudha, a resident of Muthusamy Colony at Selvapuram, lost the money.

The complainant told the police that she received a message from an unknown person on Telegram app regarding a part time job in August this year. She was initially given the job of rating hotels online, before being lured to invest money for higher returns.

ALSO READ
Many from Coimbatore fall prey to part time job-cum-investment scam

The woman complained to the cybercrime police that she invested a total of ₹ 15,74,257 and lost it. The cheating happened between August 7 and September 11.

The cybercrime police have registered a case under Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 66 D (punishment for cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / crime / cyber crime

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.