Coimbatore woman cheated of ₹19 lakh in matrimony fraud 

A woman hailing from Coimbatore was cheated of ₹19 lakh by an unknown person who befriended her through a matrimony site. The cybercrime police station, Coimbatore District (Rural), has registered a case against the accused who introduced himself as one Marcus Singh.

According to the police, a 36-year-old woman from Othakalmandapam lodged the complaint against the accused. The woman had created a profile in a matrimony site which is exclusively for divorcees and the accused contacted her expressing his willingness to marry her.

The woman and Singh started to communicate with each other and the accused asked for ₹ 10 lakh for a medical emergency for his mother. The woman availed of a personal loan of ₹10 lakh from a private bank and transferred the amount to the accused in different transactions. The accused further asked for ₹9 lakh for his mother’s treatment and the woman transferred the amount by pledging 25 sovereigns of jewellery, the police said. As per the woman’s complaint, the cheating happened between April 12 and June 2 this year.

The woman approached the cyber crime station after finding out that the accused cheated her. The police registered a case against the accused under Sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) and 66D (punishment for cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the Information Technology Act.