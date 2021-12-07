Coimbatore woman booked for the death of her newborn

Police said the woman delivered the baby boy, her fourth child, alone at home with no assistance, allegedly because she did not want the baby to be born alive

A 32-year-old woman from Coimbatore was booked by the police on Monday after a male baby she gave birth to died, allegedly after she chose to deliver at her house, without the assistance of anyone. A case was registered against the woman, V. Punniavathi, a resident of Kempatty Colony in Coimbatore.

The Bazaar Street police said that the woman has three children, and her fourth delivery was expected this week. She developed labour pains around 10 a.m. on Monday, following which allegedly she did not inform anyone or seek help. The police said that she wanted to prevent the baby being born alive and hence gave birth to the child at her house without the assistance of anyone.

According to the police, the male baby suffered injuries during the delivery, following which the newborn was taken to a nearby health centre. The newborn and the mother were referred to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital where the baby died around 5.30 p.m.

Inspector K.P. Shanthi investigated the incident based on a complaint received from Karthik Prabhu, legal probation officer with the District Child Protection Office, Coimbatore. The woman was booked for offence under Section 315 (act done with intent to prevent child being born alive or to cause it to die after birth) of the IPC.