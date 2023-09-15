Coimbatore woman arrested for siphoning off ₹73 lakh

September 15, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The District Crime Branch (DCB) of the Coimbatore District (Rural) Police arrested a 24-year-old woman on charges of siphoning off ₹73 lakh from the account of a fuel station between 2019-22.

M. Kousalya of Kinathukadavu, who had been working at a fuel station at Chettipalayam, was arrested by the DCB team late on Thursday. The DCB said Kousalya had been handling digital payments made by customers of the fuel station using the point of sale (POS) devices. The fuel station’s owner, Rajkumar, lodged a complaint with the DCB against the woman, after an audit found that ₹73 lakh from the fuel station’s account was diverted to other accounts between 2019 and 2022.

During the investigation, the DCB found that Kousalya bought a new sports utility vehicle worth ₹19.5 lakh and 10 cents of land at Karachery village near Kinathukadavu using the defrauded money. A DCB team arrested her on Thursday and seized the documents of the land, the vehicle and ₹90,000 and two sovereigns of gold ornaments from her. She was remanded in judicial custody.

Minor boys arrested for robbery attempt

The Peelamedu police on Thursday arrested two minor boys on charges of attempting to rob a youth of his mobile phone at knife point at Sowripalayam in the city. The police said the boys aged 17 attempted to rob T. Madan of Annamalai Nagar at Sowripalayam of his phone on Thursday evening. However, they were caught and handed over to the police. The boys were produced before the Juvenile Justice Board and sent to the observation home for juveniles at the Lakshmi Mills Junction.