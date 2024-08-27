Coimbatore woman arrested for selling newborn; broker, buyer also held

The police on Monday arrested a 22-year-old woman on charges of selling her baby girl for ₹ 1 lakh. The woman who bought the child and another woman who acted as a broker were also arrested.

The arrested were A. Nandhini, a resident of Chinnakannanpudur near Samichettipalayam near Periyanaickenpalayam, M. Anitha, 40, from G Goundampalayam and V. Devika, 42, of Sathya Nagar at Kasthuripalayam.

According to the police, the three women were working in an apparel company near Periyanaickenpalayam. Nandhini, who has a two-year-old son, gave birth to a baby girl on August 14. Anitha, who does not have a child, contacted Nandhini through Devika and asked if she could adopt the baby, said the police.

Investigators found out that Nandhini agreed to the request and sold the baby for ₹ 1 lakh on August 19, and Devika acted as the intermediary.

Based on specific information received, Angela Josephine from the Childline visited Nandhini’s house along with policewomen on Monday and investigated the matter. Nandhini confessed to them that she gave birth to a baby girl at the Government Hospital, Mettupalayam, on August 14 and sold the baby to Anitha for ₹ 1 lakh.

Ms. Josephine lodged a complaint with the All Women Police Station at Periyanaickenpalayam, based on which a case was registered against the three women for offences under Section 143 (trafficking of person) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and two Sections of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015. The police arrested the three women on Monday, and rescued the baby.