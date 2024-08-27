GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Coimbatore woman arrested for selling newborn; broker, buyer also held

Published - August 27, 2024 08:41 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The police on Monday arrested a 22-year-old woman on charges of selling her baby girl for ₹ 1 lakh. The woman who bought the child and another woman who acted as a broker were also arrested.

The arrested were A. Nandhini, a resident of Chinnakannanpudur near Samichettipalayam near Periyanaickenpalayam, M. Anitha, 40, from G Goundampalayam and V. Devika, 42, of Sathya Nagar at Kasthuripalayam.

Bihar couple arrested for child trafficking in Coimbatore

According to the police, the three women were working in an apparel company near Periyanaickenpalayam. Nandhini, who has a two-year-old son, gave birth to a baby girl on August 14. Anitha, who does not have a child, contacted Nandhini through Devika and asked if she could adopt the baby, said the police.

Investigators found out that Nandhini agreed to the request and sold the baby for ₹ 1 lakh on August 19, and Devika acted as the intermediary.

Based on specific information received, Angela Josephine from the Childline visited Nandhini’s house along with policewomen on Monday and investigated the matter. Nandhini confessed to them that she gave birth to a baby girl at the Government Hospital, Mettupalayam, on August 14 and sold the baby to Anitha for ₹ 1 lakh.

Two more arrested for trafficking infants from Bihar

Ms. Josephine lodged a complaint with the All Women Police Station at Periyanaickenpalayam, based on which a case was registered against the three women for offences under Section 143 (trafficking of person) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and two Sections of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015. The police arrested the three women on Monday, and rescued the baby.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / crime

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.