Coimbatore woman arrested for extorting ₹ 1 lak from sexagenarian

October 26, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Vadavalli police on Wednesday arrested a 23-year-old woman on charges of extorting ₹ 1 lakh from a 65-year-old man after developing friendship with him through a dating app. The arrested have been identified as C. Nishakanthi, a resident of Meena Estate in Coimbatore, who has completed Bachelor of Architecture.

According to the police, the man from IOB Colony near Marudhamalai and the woman got connected through a dating app some months ago. As the man was constructing a house, he consulted with the woman for ideas.

The police said the woman, along with her friends Sripradhan and Suresh, visited the house of the complainant and extorted ₹ 1 lakh from him a few months ago. He approached the Vadavalli police with a complaint against her and her friends on October 23 after she demanded money again, the police said.

A police officer said that Nishakanthi was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on Wednesday. The police were on the lookout for her accomplices.

