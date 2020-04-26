Coimbatore witnesses incident-free total lockdown on Day 1

The first day of the four-day total lockdown in Coimbatore city on Sunday was incident-free and saw near total compliance.

Barricades were placed in more locations, sealing accessibility to main roads in many parts of the city. The vegetable markets wore a deserted look, shops were shut, and only those employed with essential service sectors went to work.

Coimbatore City Police Commissioner Sumit Sharan said that day one of the total lockdown was complete and no unwanted movement of people or vehicles was reported.

According to him, no case related to violation of prohibitory orders issued as part of lockdown was reported in city limits on Sunday.

Mr. Sharan said that 1,200 police personnel were deployed for duty in two shifts on Sunday.

The same duty pattern would be continued for the next three days. Apart from 12 permanent check posts along the borders of city and rural limits, police personnel were deployed at 22 temporary check points.

Barring medical shops, nothing was open. Grocery stores, bakeries and a few other establishments that the State government had permitted too had shut shop.

The only ones to be seen on roads were policemen on patrol duty and employees and government officers on essential duty. Coimbatore Corporation conservancy workers who had braved the lockdown were also not to be seen, as it was Sunday. The Corporation, however, continued its disinfection work at containment zones using a few temporary workers, said sources.

As the government had permitted supply of milk, it went off without any problem. On pavements and in front of shops several homeless persons were seen sitting or sleeping, awaiting the arrival of food delivery vehicles from organisations that have been giving them food during the lockdown period.

Amma Unavagams saw people waiting in long queues in the morning.

Food distribution to the needy and the migrant workers by the distributors went off as usual, in co-ordination with the departments concerned. A team was formed to ensure that pharmacy shops remain open, according to an official.

(With inputs from Karthik Madhavan, Wilson Thomas, and M. Soundariya Preetha)