Coimbatore witnessed one sexual assaulton minors every four days this year

In what appears to be a disturbing trend, Coimbatore district witnessed one case of sexual assault on minors in every four days on an average this year.

Statistics provided by the police show that 86 cases were registered under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act in Coimbatore city and rural police limits so far this year.

Coimbatore rural topped the list with 53 cases of sexual assault on minors, against 33 such cases registered in the city.

The cases also included shocking incidents such as the sexual assault-cum-murder of a seven-year-old girl from a village near Thudiyalur in March and the alleged gang-rape of a class XI student at Seeranaickenpalayam in the city in November.

According to police, the accused in a major share of cases had committed the crime by promising to marry minor girls, mostly aged between 15 and 17.

Kavalan SOS app

Sensing the gravity of the trend and shocking incidents of sexual assault on minors and women across the country, the police are now intensively engaged in promoting downloads of Kavalan SOS mobile application that enables users to alert the police when in distress.

Coimbatore City Police Commissioner Sumit Sharan told The Hindu on Wednesday that the city police were aiming at least 20,000 downloads of the app by women and girls by the end of December.

So far, around 10,000 people have downloaded the app in campaigns conducted by the city police in education institutions and public places.

Police officers attached to the All Women Police Stations in Coimbatore city and rural are regularly conducting awareness sessions on sexual abuse for school children.

Similarly, child protection officers attached to the District Child Protection Unit are conducting counselling and awareness sessions for school students.

Special court becomes functional

A special court for cases registered under POCSO Act became functional in Coimbatore on Wednesday.

Coimbatore District and Principal Sessions Judge R. Sakthivel inaugurated the special court that is situated in the combined court complex, Coimbatore. Around 120 cases registered under the POCSO Act and were pending trial in the Mahila Court will be transferred to the new court. As of now, Mahila Court judge J. Radhika will hold additional charge of the new court until a new judge is appointed. The Supreme Court in July had ordered to set up special court for POCSO Act cases in districts that have more than 100 such cases pending trial.