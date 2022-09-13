Coimbatore witnessed more accidents from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Staff Reporter COIMBATORE
September 13, 2022 18:00 IST

Coimbatore city witnessed the highest number of road traffic accidents during the three hours from 6 p.m., shows statistics from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

Of the 866 accidents that were reported in 2021 in Coimbatore, 191 took place between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. In 2020, the city witnessed a total of 707 accidents of which 157 were reported during these rush hours. In 2019, the city had 1,062 accidents and 191 of them took place from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. as per the NCRB data.

The three hours between 9 a.m. to noon accounted for the second highest number of accidents, reporting 135 (2021), 121 (2020) and 178 (2019).

The NCRB data also showed that the number of deaths in road traffic accidents in Coimbatore city increased from 65 in 2020 to 234 in 2021. In 2019, the city reported 132 deaths.

The 2021 year data shows that accidents involving two-wheelers claimed 98 lives, the highest, followed by cars/SUVs (48), trucks (34) and buses (20). While 83 deaths occurred on National Highways, 68 deaths were reported on State Highways. Other roads accounted for 83 fatalities. Speeding that claimed 198 lives has topped the list of causes for accidents in the city in 2021. Animal crossing, including that of stray dogs, led to 13 deaths, the NCRB data shows.

