Coimbatore wins award in ‘Built Environment’ category

September 24, 2023 05:36 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap will receive an award from President Droupadi Murmu on September 27 for Coimbatore securing the top spot in the ‘Built Environment’ category of the India Smart City Award Contest (ISAC) 2022, organised by the Union Government’s Ministry of Housing and Urban Development.

The award will be presented at a ceremony to be held in Indore.

Coimbatore has emerged a winner for its initiatives such as constructing high quality roads in areas such as RS Puram and Race Course, alongside the rejuvenation of water bodies - Valankulam, Periyakulam, Kurichi Kulam, and Muthannan Kulam, a press note said.

As many as 88 proposals from 52 cities across India were submitted for the award. Coimbatore has also bagged the Zonal Smart City Award.

