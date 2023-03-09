Coimbatore will be dustbin-free in two years: Corporation

March 09, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - COIMBATORE

With the integrated door-to-door collection measures being planned by the Corporation, Coimbatore city will be dustbin-free in two years, according to the civic body.

“The Swachh Bharat Mission 2.0 has now launched the National Behaviour Change Communication Framework for Garbage Free Cities under which the city will see dustbin-free streets in two years,” said Corporation Deputy Commissioner M. Sharmila.

Marumalarchi Makkal Iyakkam founder V. Eswaran said that around 1,000 to 1,100 tonnes of waste was collected in the city every day of which 500 tonnes were processed in waste management plants. The remaining must be dealt with.

The Deputy Commissioner said the civic body had proposed a 100-tonne construction and demolition waste processor worth ₹6 crore. Tender had been floated recently and the extension of approval was yet to be finalised.

ADVERTISEMENT

On daily waste collection, she said, “To deal with the 500 tonnes, a bio-methanation plant worth ₹37 crore to process 200 tonnes a day is to be procured and operated under Public-Private Partnership mode. A 100-tonne incineration plant costing roughly ₹27 crore to ₹30 crore is to be obtained.”

For the 34 micro-processing units and materials recovery facilities, five machines for dry waste and eight for wet waste would be delivered soon and by April, all the processing units would start functioning, Ms. Sharmila said. At present, 19 units are running.

She said that the Corporation was planning to procure 200 vehicles - 100 battery-operated ones and 100 garbage tippers - to add to the existing 209 for primary garbage collection.

In two years, the door-to-door collection and source segregation would be integrated and the city would become dustbin-free, she said.