Coimbatore welcomes 2021 amid restrictions

Coimbatore

01 January 2021 00:35 IST

Coimbatore welcomed the New Year with muted fanfare amidst the district administration and the police imposing restrictions on celebrations to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The administration had barred hotels, restaurants and resorts from organising New Year Eve parties and banned gathering in public places on Thursday evening. The city came under a heavy security blanket on New Year’s Eve as the Coimbatore City Police deployed around 1,350 police personnel.

Many commercial establishments began downing their shutters in the city from 9.30 p.m. on Thursday, except for a few bakeries and sweet shops which saw some last-minute purchases. The police said that some parts of the city witnessed traffic congestions earlier on Thursday evening due to the mild showers received by the city as well as many travelling out-of-station ahead of the long weekend.

From 10 p.m., the police personnel were deployed at prominent locations such as V.O.C. Park Ground, Avinashi Road, Race Course Road, Gandhipuram, Lawley Road junction, Aathupalam and Hope College junction to monitor the motorists. As many as 25 check-posts were set up along with the existing 12 check-posts within the city police limits, the police said. The personnel were deployed till 2 a.m. on Friday.

Tiruppur City Police deployed around 600 police personnel on Thursday evening.

All shops and commercial establishments were closed by 9 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, the police said. The personnel were deployed till 2.30 a.m. and will be deployed at places of worship and other public places on Friday.