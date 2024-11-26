 />

Coimbatore Vizha’s Orumai Payanam hosts interfaith meet for students

Published - November 26, 2024 07:22 pm IST - Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau

Orumai Payanam, held as part of Coimbatore Vizha, offered nearly 100 students and 17 teachers from 14 schools the chance to learn about various religions.

On Tuesday, the group visited five places of worship - Arulmigu Koniamman Temple, St. Michael’s Church, Athar Jamaath Masjid, Gurudwara Singh Sabha, and Jain Temple located within a 1.5 km radius in the city.

At each site, religious leaders shared insights into the core teachings of their faiths, offering students a unique learning experience. The event culminated with a gathering at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial in Podanur, where B.K. Krishnaraj Vanavarayar, Chairman of Bharatiya Vidhya Bhavan, praised the initiative for promoting interfaith values. Student representatives shared their reflections on the visit, followed by an interfaith prayer, marking the conclusion of the event. This initiative aimed to foster greater understanding and respect among students of diverse religious backgrounds.

