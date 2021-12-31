Coimbatore Vizha to take off on Jan. 2

Coimbatore Vizha, an annual event anchored by Young Indians (Yi), will take off on January 2 with “Symphony by the Lake” at Valankulam.

With more than 100 organisations coming together for the events that will go on till January 9, the public can participate in cooking contest, marathon, cyclathon, treasure hunt on electric vehicles, meetings on agriculture, music events, etc.

The focus this year will be on the water bodies in the city. Valankulam and the pavement around it will be decorated and events will be organised there.

According to the organisers, in an effort to celebrate the lakes in Coimbatore, a water screen laser, sound and light show called Symphony by the Lake will be held from January 2 to 9 at 6.30 p.m. every day at Valankulam. Minister V. Senthilbalaji will inaugurate it on Sunday. Further, the whole stretch of the Valankulam will be filled with a touch of Coimbatore’s most favourite - from food stalls to hand-made products. The lane will have an amazing selfie spot depicting Coimbatore.

Another unique event this year is Isai Mazhai in which music bands from colleges in the city will perform at the Corporation parks (Gandhipark, Valankulam, VOC Park and Bharathi Park) on January 8.

Art Street will be on January 8 and 9 will have art galleries, exhibits, interactive exhibits, etc at Race Course Road.

A virtual and live cooking contest will be organised as part of the vizha and the finals will be on January 9 at PSG College of Arts and Science. The Pitch is for start-ups and it will be held at PSG STEP. A treasure hunt to be organised on January 9 will have the participants riding electric vehicles as they go on search of the treasure. Meetings and events related to agriculture will also be held.