Coimbatore Vizha to lend a helping hand to students

Coimbatore

04 January 2021 23:40 IST

Coimbatore Vizha, which has gone virtual this year, hopes to meet the digital needs of the needy school students through its ‘Gift A Device’ initiative.

The Vizha organisers are collecting personal computers, mobile phones, laptops, and tablets with functional microphone, speaker, camera, screen and charger. These will be refurbished and distributed to needy school students who are attending online classes because of the pandemic.

On Monday, the third day of the Vizha, as many as 15 devices were collected. Those who want to contribute their spare devices can do so before January 10 by dropping the gadgets at On The Go, Race Course, That's Y Food, RS Puram, or Oxyzone, Peelamedu.

‘Gift A Device’ is a socially responsible initiative that aims to enable distance learning among underprivileged children, said a press release from the organisers of Coimbatore Vizha.

The Art Street, another event at Coimbatore Vizha every year, was held virtually and will continue till January 10.

There were also online contests, workshops, exhibitions, and reading sessions as part of the Vizha on Monday.