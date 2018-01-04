Coimbatore Vizha to begin tomorrow

The tenth edition of Coimbatore Vizha will be held from January 5 to 12.

More than 120 events will be hosted ranging from nature walks, drawing competitions, online photography competitions, sports events, cleaning campaigns, and agri events.

There is also an exhibition on Incredible Coimbatoreans at Prozone Mall and an Urban Vision of Coimbatore at Brookefields for the entire week of Vizha.

The major events that are newly added in this edition included Double Decker Bus – A Ride to Remember, an event where citizens can hop on and travel in Coimbatore’s first-ever open-top bus touring all over the city covering different routes, and Taste of Kovai event that will take place over three nights at VOC Ground and will have food stalls representing the city’s top chefs and restaurants.

In addition, Kovai Art Street is an event where art of various types will be brought together decking up the entire street of scheme road near the Race Course. Kovai Music Fest is a mesmerising event where live performances from artists from all across the country will take place. Kovai Movie Fest is Coimbatore’s first-ever outdoor movie night and will take place on a massive screen.

All the events will be held on different days of the Vizha at different venues.

To get the complete list of events, log on to: www.coimbatorevizha.com or download the ‘Kovai Vizha’ app on playstore and appstore.