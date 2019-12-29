Coimbatore vizha to begin on January 3

Coimbatore Vizha, a 10-day annual festival that brings activities for the entire city to celebrate, will take off on a musical note on January 3.

Close to 100 organisations will come together to present more than 150 events across the city.

According to B. Praveen Kumarr, chair of Young Indians (Yi), Coimbatore, a team of singers who participated in Vijay TV’s Super Singer programme will perform at the musical evening at Prozone Mall on January 3.

The city will host a boat show on January 4 and 5. The Indian Navy and the Royal Madras Yacht Club will present the event at Kurichi Kulam. “We will have divers and trained sailors and the public can watch the boats from the shore. The aim is to highlight the need for water conservation and water harvesting. Further, we aspire that Coimbatore, with its water bodies, should have a sailing club and encourage children to choose sailing as a sport,” he said.

Tribal festival

‘Samarpan Tribal Fest 2020’ is another unique event to be held at Brookefields Mall on January 11 and 12. Tribal people from different hamlets in the region will present cultural programmes and also display products that they have made. This will be a platform to promote the tribal handicrafts and art works.

Another new event in the 12th edition of Coimbatore Vizha will be Comedy Fest. The ‘improv show’ at SITRA Auditorium will be an interactive comedy programme, involving the audience.

Funding carnival

The ‘Pitch’ will be a funding carnival to support start-ups in the region. Nearly 90 start-ups have registered so far and more than 100 are expected to take part. The incubators in the region are supporting the event in which nearly ₹1 crore is expected to be invested in start-ups.

Marathon

A 10 km and five km marathon is planned for January 5, starting and ending at Nehru Stadium. The last date for registration is December 31. Those aged 12 and above can take part.

Apart from these, the Vizha will have competitions, food festival, Art street, heritage walk, etc.