Coimbatore Vizha to be held from January 4 to 8

November 24, 2022 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Collector G.S. Sameeran and Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap on Thursday launched Coimbatore Vizha, which will be held from January 4 to 8 next year.

The 15th edition of the Vizha will have 15 marquee events and will celebrate the lakes in the city. There will be a synchronised water fountain show, spread over a km on Valankulam lake.

The Collector said the Vizha was starting off on Coimbatore Day - November 24. Chippy, the mascot for Coimbatore Vizha, was without a mask this year, indicating that the district was today healthy and safe. In January, the Chippy would fly across the city. From art and culture to sport and heritage, the Vizha would have a host of events. “Last year, I participated in almost all the events of the Vizha, except the marathon. The Commissioner and I plan to run in the marathon too, which will be held as part of the Vizha in January,” he said. This would be a festival held in an urban area and would be unique to Coimbatore, he added.

The Commissioner said most of the Smart Cities projects were nearing completion in the city and hence the events in the Vizha should be grand. Events should be held across the city, from Thudiyalur to Kovaipudur. He suggested crowd sourcing of ideas for the events to be held at the Vizha to encourage participation from the public.

A press release from the organisers said the five-day event in January would include rallies, science fests, hackathons, music shows, marathons, art sessions, games and contests.

The Art Street will showcase works of 70 artists and Coimbatore’s Got Talent will be a platform to display talents in different genres. Agri Next, car rally, Chef’s Plate, The Pitch, para sports, and Isai Mazhai are the other events planned.