Coimbatore Vizha to be held from January 2

Coimbatore Vizha, a nine-day festival to celebrate Coimbatore, will be held from January 2 to 10 this year with most of the events moving to the virtual platform.

Organised by Young Indians (Yi) in partnership with nearly 50 organisations, the focus of the vizha this year will be on “hope, resilience, and gratitude”.

Aishwarya Arjun, former chair of Yi - Coimbatore, Jayaprashanth Jayachandran, chair or Yi - Coimbatore, and Swathi Anantharam, co-chair of Coimbatore Vizha, told presspersons here on Tuesday it was decided to take the 13th edition of the event online to make it safe for the participants because of the pandemic. Since most of the programmes would be on the virtual platform, it was expected to attract global viewership and participation.

Of the 75 plus programmes, nearly 20 would be special events.

The inaugural function would be showering of flowers from a helicopter over ESI and Coimbatore Medical College hospitals on January 2. Ministers SP Velumani and C. Vijayabaskar would take part in the inaugural event. Helicopter rides would be organised for two days for the COVID-19 warriors free of cost. The rides would be available for the public from January 7 to 10 and the users would have to pay for it.

Participants of the Coimbatore marathon and cyclathon could run/cycle at their convenient time and location and upload the details. For the heritage tour, a group of historians were shooting videos and talks and these would be uploaded on the website. A new programme for the year was Memories of Coimbatore. All those who had been part of the city could share their memories online. The organisers had got in touch with Tamil Sanghams and alumni networks to reach out to more people.

About 30 superbikes would take part in an awareness drive on traffic rules. A book on Birds of Coimbatore would be launched on January 8 and startups could apply till December 31 to share their ideas for support at The Pitch. Gift a Device was another new event where the public could deposit devices that they were not using at specific collection points. These would be refurbished and distributed to needy school students. The aim was to help them with the online classes by giving them a device, they said. In the case of food festival, bloggers had been involved, apart from 10 restaurants, and there would be online contests and meetings.

Details of the vizha are available on www.coimbatorevizha.com

The vizha can also be followed on Instagram (@coimbatorevizha), Facebook (/cbevizha) and Twitter (@coimbatorevizha)