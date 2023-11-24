ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore Vizha to be held from January 2 to 8

November 24, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 09:05 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati (fourth right), City Police Commissioner V. Balakrishnan (third right) and Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran (second right) launching the logo of the 16th edition of Coimbatore Vizha in the city on Friday. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

The 16th edition of Coimbatore Vizha is set to kick off from January 2 to 8 next year, with the logo launch coinciding with Coimbatore Day on Friday. Recognised as the ‘Celebration of the Spirit of Coimbatore’, this annual festival aims at bringing together the city’s rich history, culture, and entrepreneurial spirit.

Inaugurated by District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati and Corporation Commissioner M. Sivaguru Prabhakaran, the festival also features Chippy the mascot. “The festival is a great initiative in Coimbatore and will be a great way for people to participate and display their unique talents,” Mr. Prabhakaran said.

Under the supervision of Chief Educational Officer R. Balamurali, Coimbatore Vizha aims to foster unity through a diverse array of events, including a unique double-decker bus ride, food festivals, rallies, science fests, hackathons, music shows, marathons, art sessions, flea markets, art fests and games.

The Art Street will showcase works of 100 artists and Coimbatore’s Got Talent will be a platform to display talents in different genres. Agri Next, car rally, Chef’s Plate, The Pitch, para sports, and Isai Mazhai are the other events planned.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The 16th edition of Coimbatore Vizha is open to all organisations, institutions, and individuals to partake.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US