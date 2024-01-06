Coimbatore Vizha: Texcitement and Art Street prove crowd-pullers

January 06, 2024 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International School of Textiles and Management, Coimbatore, organised Coimbatore ‘s first textile walkathon “Texcitement’ in Race Course on Saturday, as part of Coimbatore Vizha.

The event was inaugurated in the presence of Abinithi Sammbavi Govind, fashion designer and founder of Sambavi.co along with Jaya Mahesh, Wellness coach.

Around 250 women and children wearing upcycled outfits walked along Race Course Road for a distance of 2 km endorsing the concept of sustainability in fashion. The event with the hashtag texcitetoexcitekovai, became a platform for women of all age groups, to showcase their talents. Prizes were distributed to the participants after the event.

Art Street

Art Street, part of Coimbatore Vizha commenced on Saturday on Race Course Scheme Road.

The event was inaugurated by Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati and City Police Commissioner V Balakrishnan. Divided into five zones adhering to the theme of Nature’s five elements, this edition of Art Street is hosting more than 100 exhibitors along with workshops and food stalls.

Graffiti walls, abstract arts and artistic installations are the other highlights of the event which will continue till January 7.